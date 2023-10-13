Coal secy stresses on importance of cyber security, says threats are more sophisticated

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Friday highlighted the growing importance of cyber security and said with the increasing use of online services and digital platforms, such threats have become more sophisticated.

Speaking at a 'Workshop on Cybersecurity', Meena said it is important for organisations, businesses, and individuals to understand the trends and risks to protect themselves from cyber-attacks.

The coal ministry organised the workshop to sensitise the PSUs and organisations under its administrative control about current cyber security challenges and adapt and implement best practices in their organisations.

Coal Joint Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Kassi said cyber security is not only about protecting digital assets but is a critical element in "safeguarding our way of life".

"As our reliance on technology deepens, the importance of cyber security further increases," he added. PTI SID SGC TRB TRB