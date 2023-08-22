Coal, shale gas reserves will prove to be game changer for Bengal: Amit Mitra

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Reserves of coal, coal bed methane and shale gas found in West Bengal will prove to be a game changer for the state, Amit Mitra, the Principal Chief Advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said on Tuesday.

Mitra was speaking at an interactive session on Investment Opportunities in West Bengal with Diplomats organised by the Government of West Bengal in association with commerce chamber FICCI.

"Investment opportunities in West Bengal are vast with the emergence of game changers such as coal, shale gas, natural gas, and coal bed methane," Mitra told reporters here.

He said West Bengal has the world's second-largest coal reserves, and shale gas reserves have also been found, which would push the mining industry in the state.

Mitra said representatives from 42 countries participated in the event.

He also said the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 scheduled to be held later this year will highlight the state's potential and capabilities across several sectors.

Asked if West Bengal expected support from the Union Government for the upcoming business summit, Mitra said, "In the past, the President inaugurated the Bengal Global Business Summit... The Finance Minister has addressed it..." "We believe in federalism, it means we invite them, and they come, that is very good," he said.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have attended different editions of the summit. PTI AO TRB MR