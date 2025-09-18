Coal still backbone of country's energy ecosystem: SECL CMD

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Coal India arm SECL Harish Duhan has stressed that coal continues to remain the backbone of the country's energy ecosystem, meeting the needs of various sectors.

The statement comes amid India's push to increased renewable energy adoption and continued coal use to balance its growing energy demand with climate goals.

"Coal continues to remain the backbone of India's energy ecosystem, meeting the needs of industries, households, and infrastructure, and driving the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

The CMD said it is through tireless contribution of coal warriors that this critical resource is mined safely and responsibly, securing the energy future of the nation.

He was made the remarks at an event on Wednesday to honour 75 coal workers on Vishwakarma Jayanti and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) said in a statement.

SECL is the second largest coal producing subsidiary of Coal India and home to world's second largest coal mine-Gevra.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu graced the event as Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, Sahu lauded SECL's initiative to institute Vishwakarma Awards to honour workers on Vishwakarma Jayanti, which coincided with the birthday of the Prime Minister. PTI SID TRB