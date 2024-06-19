Coal stock at thermal power plants grows 32% to 45 MT

New Delhi: Thermal power plants (TPPs) had coal stocks of over 45 million tonne on June 16, higher by 32 per cent as compared to the same day last year, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Ministry of Coal said it is working round-the-clock to ensure a consistent supply of coal to TPPs.

As a result of enhanced production, efficient management of logistics and smooth inter-agency coordination, the highest ever coal stock has been reported at TPPs, the ministry statement said.

"Highest ever coal stock available at thermal power plants. Despite extremely high demand for power, the coal stocks at thermal power plants remain robust, exceeding 45 MT as on June 16, 2024, which is 31.71 per cent higher compared to the same period last year when it was 34.25 MT," it said.

As on June 16, the cumulative coal production stood at 207.48 MT, reflecting a growth of 9.27 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Coal production from captive and commercial mines reached 33 MT, with a growth of 27 per cent.

The cumulative coal dispatch stood at 220.31 MT as on June 16, 2024, recording 7.65 per cent growth year-on-year.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) recorded 7.28 per cent growth in coal production at 160.25 MT in the period under review. It clocked 4 per cent growth in dispatches to 166.58 MT.

Coal dispatch from captive and commercial mines rose 30 per cent to 39.45 MT. Dispatch to the power sector was 180.35 MT, higher by 5.71 per cent.

The overall coal stock in the country (mines, transit, power plants) is over 144.68 MT, ensuring a sufficient coal supply to the power sector.