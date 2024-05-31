Coal stocks at thermal plants continue to be more than 45 MT amid peak power demand

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Coal stocks at thermal power plants continue to be more than 45 million tonnes (MT), adequate to meet the requirement for 19 days, amid peak power demand due to heat wave conditions.

The country's peak power demand touched an all-time high of 250 GW on Thursday.

Coal stocks at thermal power plants continue to be more than 45 MT, which is 30 per cent higher compared to last year, sources said.

In the current month average daily depletion at thermal power plants has been only 10,000 tonnes per day. This has been made possible by ensuring smooth and adequate logistic arrangements for the supply of coal, sources explained.

The mechanism of sub-Group comprising representatives from ministries of Power, Coal, Railways and power generating companies is playing an effective role in maintaining an efficient supply chain.

The stock at the mine pit-head is over 100 MT amounting to sufficient coal to power the sector. The Ministry of Railways has ensured 9 per cent average growth on daily availability of railways rakes.

Evacuation through coastal shipping has also seen significant growth as traditionally coal was being transported via Paradip Port only.

"Now under proper coordination as per coal logistics policy, it has resulted in the evacuation of coal through Dhamra and Gangavaran ports also.

The infrastructural augmentation in the railway network has significantly contributed in faster movement of rakes from Son Nagar to Dadri.

Therefore, it has seen more than 100 per cent improvement in turnaround time," sources said.

The coal ministry is geared up to ensure adequate availability of coal at thermal power plants during rainy season which is around the corner. It is expected that on July 1, more than 42 MT coal would be kept available at the thermal power plant end..

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic supply of coal. PTI SID MR