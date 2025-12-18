Coal washery waste disposal system simplified to boost ease of doing business, says govt

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The government on Thursday said it has undertaken measures to simplify the process for disposal of coal washery rejects, aiming to reduce procedural requirements, enhance ease of doing business and facilitate timely utilisation of rejects while ensuring environmental responsibility.

The new framework is likely to help in quicker, simpler disposal of coal washery rejects, spurring their productive use and minimising delays.

It optimises domestic coal resources under strict oversight, bolstering energy security and advancing Viksit Bharat via a robust, sustainable energy system.

"In the spirit of ease of doing business, Government has now dispensed with the requirement of prior permission of CCO for the disposal of washery rejects under the first two options i.e. extraction of energy and replacement of construction material, reclamation of land, brick making or any other alternative gainful use," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Prior permission of CCO for the last option ---to dump the washery rejects in mine voids or low- lying areas in an environment friendly manner---continues considering the close involvement of Coal Controller Organisation (CCO) in the disposal of washery rejects under the said option.

CCO continues to have the power to inspect concerned washery, check the records and draw the samples from the reject stock, reject in transit for verifying the gross calorific value (GCV).

"Dispensation with the requirement of prior permission of CCO for the disposal of washery rejects has simplified the entire process and would expedite the disposal of washery rejects. Washery rejects can now be disposed at a faster, simpler and efficient manner," it said. PTI SID MR