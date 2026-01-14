Coca-Cola expands role of Sanket Ray, to also oversee emerging large markets

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Global beverages major The Coca-Cola Company on Wednesday said it has elevated Sanket Ray, currently serving as President of India and Southwest Asia (INSWA), to a regional role effective March 31.

Along with the current role, Ray will also oversee Emerging Large Markets Lead, including markets in India and Southwest Asia; Greater China and Mongolia; and Japan and South Korea, said a statement from The Coca-Cola Company, announcing a series of leadership changes.

It also announced elevation of Henrique Braun as CEO of the company effective from March 31, 2026.

Braun, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed James Quincey, who will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board, said the Atlanta-headquartered firm.

The Coca-Cola company is creating two new market groupings reporting into Braun that are designed to enhance focus on markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The first one is headed by Ray.

While the other one, "President, Eurasia and Middle East operating unit and Emerging Multi-Markets Lead – Eurasia and Middle East; ASEAN and South Pacific; and Africa markets" will now be overseen by Claudia Lorenzo, who will also serve as president of the EME operating unit.

She is currently chief of staff to Chairman and CEO James Quincey and the former president of the ASEAN and South Pacific operating unit.

Braun said, "These changes are intended to help equip our organisation to handle the dynamic conditions we are seeing in markets around the world.

"Sanket and Claudia bring deep regional experience and established leadership, which will be critical as we seek to tap into the immense growth potential we see across the markets they will lead." Besides, Coca-Cola also announced the creation of a new role of Chief Digital Officer to unify digital, data and operational excellence.

Sedef Salingan Sahin, who currently serves as president of the company's Eurasia and Middle East operating unit, will take on this new position, reporting to Braun, it added.

Digital strategy efforts for the company, currently overseen by John Murphy in his capacity as President and Chief Financial Officer, will transition to Sahin, said Coca-Cola. PTI KRH TRB