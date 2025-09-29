Coca-Cola in partnership with ICC brings ‘Maidaan Saaf’ campaign

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Beverage major Coca-Cola India, in partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), is driving a series of initiatives under its flagship Maidaan Saaf campaign at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

It brings together the community, recycling and event partners to embed practical waste solutions and fan engagement across host venue stadiums in India in Women’s Cricket World Cup from September 30 to November 2, a statement said.

Under the initiative, stadium authorities, housekeeping staff, and waste workers will also raise awareness on responsible waste management practices, while volunteers will engage with fans to guide them on waste segregation.

These efforts build on the success of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, where Coca-Cola India facilitated one of the largest waste-management programmes at a sporting event in India, the statement said. PTI KRH KRH MR