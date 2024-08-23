Coca-Cola India appoints Greishma Singh as new market head for India Southwest Asia

New Delhi: Beverages major Coca-Cola on Friday said Greishma Singh has been appointed as the new market head for India Southwest Asia (INSWA) Operating Unit.

Singh will succeed Arnab Roy, who was recently named the Global Category President, Coca-Cola Trademark. Her appointment will be effective September 1, 2024, according to a company statement.

Before this, Singh was Vice-President of Customer and Commercial Leadership (C&CL) for the INSWA Operating Unit.

She has been with The Coca-Cola Company for over 15 years and held roles of across marketing, strategy and C&CL in Australia and India markets, it added.

Singh, an alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and Colorado College, will continue to be based in India in her new role.