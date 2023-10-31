Coca-Cola India bottling partner SLMG Beverages opens new facility in Amethi

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) SLMG Beverages, one of the bottling partners of beverage major Coca-Cola India, on Tuesday opened a new facility in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh where it plans to invest Rs 700 crore.

The new bottling facility in Trishundi, Amethi was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the presence of Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani.

"SLMG plans to invest about Rs 700 crore in this plant with a total direct and indirect employment of nearly 650 people in the area," a joint statement said.

Besides, the plant will also create 2,000 indirect jobs in the regions benefiting the local population, it added.

It has six lines which will produce beverages in the sparkling, juices, and water categories with sustainable packaging solutions.

Currently, SLMG Beverages has seven plants spread across Uttar Pradesh and it bottles more than 4 crore bottles per day.

"The Trishundi bottling plant is poised to play a pivotal role in meeting the growing demand for Coca-Cola products, in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh," it said, adding, the plant has a line that produces ASSP (Affordable Small Sparkling Pack) which has been specifically introduced for India and has a plastic reduction of approximately 35 per cent in the 250 ml pack.

SLMG Beverages Chairman and Managing Director S N Ladhani said: "When Coca-Cola re-entered the Indian market 30 years ago, we produced the first Coca-Cola bottle in India and are proud to continue The Coca-Cola company's legacy and widen our reach to consumers across the region." Sundeep Bajoria, VP India Franchise at Coca-Cola India, said: "The investments being made by SLMG are one of the steps towards laying the groundwork towards our goal of expanding capacities, and our leading portfolio of brands that positions us to win in the marketplace." Coca-Cola India has 13 bottling partners in India, which operates about 40 bottling plants in the country.

Besides, Coca-Cola India has its own bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) Ltd. It bottles more than half of Coca-Cola's overall volumes in India through its 16 plants.

India is the fifth largest market for Coca-Cola. PTI KRH SHW