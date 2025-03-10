Coca-Cola India foundation, MP Tourism launch 'Project Clean Destination' in Bandhavgarh

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) The Coca-Cola India and its foundation Anandana have signed an agreement with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to launch a project in Bandhavgarh to promote solid waste management over the next three years, the soft drinks major said on Monday.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) aligns with the government of India's Responsible Tourism Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission, Coca-Cola India said in a statement.

Coca-Cola India Foundation - Anandana, Director Rajiv Gupta said that by establishing an efficient waste collection and recycling system in the villages around prominent tourist sites in Madhya Pradesh, Coca-Cola India aims to protect these vital biodiversity hotspots while empowering local communities to adopt environmentally conscious practices.

The expansion of 'Project Clean Destination' in Bandhavgarh National Park builds on Coca-Cola India's success at Panna National Park, where waste management was implemented across 30 surrounding villages.

The initiative also creates livelihood opportunities by training Swachh Mitras (Waste Workers) for waste collection.