Coca-Cola India FY25 profit up 46.3 pc to Rs 615 cr, revenue at Rs 5,042.56 cr

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Beverages major Coca-Cola India's has posted a 46.3 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 615.03 crore in FY25, while its revenue from operations was Rs 5,042.56 crore, up 7 per cent.

Its total income, which includes other income, increased 7.7 per cent to Rs 5,171.48 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Coca-Cola India Pvt Ltd's net profit was Rs 420.3 crore, and its revenue from operations was at 4,713.38 crore in FY24.

India is the fifth-largest market of the Atlanta, US, headquartered beverage major The Coca-Cola Company.

Coca-Cola India's expenses on advertising and sales promotion decreased Rs 13.75 crore to Rs 1,311.13 crore for the year under review from Rs 1,520.22 crore in FY24.

However, royalty paid to its US-based parent entity, The Coca-Cola Company, was up 9.65 per cent to Rs 556.52 crore.

Coca-Cola India is an unlisted entity, controlled by its parent entity through Hong Kong-based Coca-Cola South Asia (India) Holdings Ltd, which owns 100 per cent of the company.

The total tax expense of Coca-Cola India in FY25 was up 33 per cent to Rs 228.08 crore. This was at Rs 171.42 crore a year before.

Coca-Cola India's total expenses in FY25 were up 2.8 per cent to Rs 4,328.37 crore. Coca-Cola operates in the India market with power brands, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, and Minute Maid.

Besides, The Coca-Cola Company also has a separate bottling unit -- Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) Pvt Ltd, in which it has recently divested 40 per cent stake to Jubilant Bhartia Group. PTI KRH TRB