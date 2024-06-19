Coca-Cola introduces recycled PET bottles in affordable segment

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Beverage major Coca-Cola India on Wednesday announced introduction of recycled PET bottles (rPET) in the affordable small sparkling package segment.

The company has launched Coca-Cola in ASSP with rPET in 250 ml bottles, starting with the Odisha market, according to a statement.

This was manufactured by its bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (HCCBPL).

rPET bottles reduced carbon footprints by 66 per cent. The Coca-Cola Company offers 100 per cent rPET bottles in over 40 markets.

******* PepsiCo India aims to empower one million women under RevolutioNari initiative * Food & beverage major PepsiCo on Wednesday announced the launch of transformative initiatives RevolutioNari, aimed at empowering 1 million women nationwide in 1,000 days.

The programme is dedicated to building awareness that will enable women to take informed career decisions, provide upskilling opportunities to enhance employability, the company said in a statement.

This will also help in unlocking direct and indirect opportunities to improve livelihood prospects in unconventional roles like sales, manufacturing, and agriculture within the FMCG sector across levels, it added. PTI KRH TRB