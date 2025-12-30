Cochin airport expands export cargo capacity to 1.25 lakh tonnes

Kochi, Dec 30 (PTI) Cochin airport on Tuesday inaugurated its expanded export cargo warehouse, enhancing its annual handling capacity from 75,000 metric tonnes to 1.25 lakh metric tonnes.

According to a Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) release issued here, the upgraded facility is equipped with two additional X-ray machines and explosive trace detection systems, a dedicated dangerous goods room, two cold rooms, a radioactive cargo room and a valuables room, enhancing safety, security and operational efficiency.

The facility was inaugurated by CIAL Managing Director S Suhas, IAS. Also present were E Vikas, Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Satheesh Kumar Pai, General Manager and Head–Cargo, Manu G, Airport Director, and senior departmental heads of CIAL.

Speaking on the occasion, Suhas said the expanded export cargo warehouse would benefit exporters by improving turnaround times, strengthening cold-chain support and enabling efficient handling of specialised cargo.

He said the project reflects CIAL’s continued focus on upgrading infrastructure in line with evolving trade and logistics requirements.

With the expansion, CIAL will be able to handle a wide range of export cargo, including perishables, pharmaceuticals, dangerous goods, radioactive materials and high-value consignments, while offering reliable and secure cargo services. PTI TGB SSK