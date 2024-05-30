Cochin airport now an authorised port for the import of drugs and cosmetics: CIAL

Kochi, May 30 (PTI) The international airport at Nedumbassery here has been authorised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the import of medicines and cosmetics, Cochin International Airport Ltd said on Thursday.

With this, the international airport has become one of the 11 airports in the country enjoying this facility, a CIAL release said.

The airport was authorised for the purpose by amending the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940, the release said.

Earlier, life-saving drugs and other essential medications were only carried in limited quantities through the airport, that too, with special permission, it said.

In the wake of the approval given by the ministry, large stockists now have the option to directly import drugs and cosmetics via Cochin Airport, the release said.

"Until now, cosmetics from abroad were primarily imported by ship or through other airports outside Kerala. However, this scenario is set to change as Cochin airport received the central approval," it said.

It further said that during the period 2023-24, CIAL managed a cargo volume of 63,642 metric tonnes. Out of this, 44,000 metric tonnes constituted international cargo.

For the past 25 years, companies including CIAL's subsidiary Cochin Duty Free relied on shipping for importing high volume consignments containing drugs and cosmetics, the release said.

It also said that CIAL had raised the issue of not being listed among the authorised airports, with the union government many times, and now it has received the Centre's permission. PTI HMP HMP ANE