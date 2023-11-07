Cochin Shipyard Q2 profit rises to Rs 182 crore

New Delhi: Cochin Shipyard Ltd on Tuesday reported 60.93 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 181.52 crore for September quarter 2023-24.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 112.79 crore for the year-ago period, it said in a filing to BSE.

Income increased to Rs 1,100.40 crore from Rs 744.88 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were also higher at Rs 849.03 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 579.88 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, for 2023-24.