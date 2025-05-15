Cochin Shipyard Q4 net profit rises 10.93% to Rs 287.18 cr on higher income

New Delhi: State-owned Cochin Shipyard Ltd on Thursday reported a 10.93 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 287.18 crore for the March 2025 quarter on account of higher income.

It had clocked Rs 258.88 crore profit in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,914.79 crore, from Rs 1,366.16 crore in January-March FY24.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd total expenses also rose Rs 1,530.72 crore, from Rs 1,023.84 crore in January-March FY24.

For the full FY25, the company's profit rose to Rs 827.33 crore, from Rs 783.27 crore in FY24.

The board of directors of the company recommended an interim dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 at its meeting held on May 15, 2025.

This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 recommended on February 06, 2025 and Rs 4 per equity share on November 07, 2024.

Cochin Shipyard is one of the leading shipbuilding and repair yards in India. It also has an exclusive area set for offshore construction and future expansion.