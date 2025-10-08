Coffee Board seeks feedback on sustainability scheme as certification lags

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Coffee Board has sought public comments on a new sustainability certification framework, aiming to boost recognition for the country's producers as only 15 per cent of output currently meets global certification standards despite widespread sustainable practices.

The Indian Coffee Board Sustainability Certification Scheme (INDICOFS) introduces a voluntary three-tier system designed to align the country's 4,00,000-plus small and marginal coffee holdings with international sustainability benchmarks, the board said.

The coffee sector supports approximately two million people, with farms located in high biodiversity regions, including the Western and Eastern Ghats, that provide essential ecosystem services and are home to numerous major rivers.

Despite adherence to sustainable agricultural practices integrating social, economic and environmental dimensions, the industry has not achieved recognition commensurate with its quality and production methods, the board said. Global demand for sustainably certified coffee has been rising.

The scheme, developed by a technical committee of domain experts, covers sustainability standards for plantations in the first phase and chain of custody standards in the second phase.

The framework establishes three compliance levels: Level 1 (Basic/Self-Assessment) overseen by Coffee Board inspections; Level 2 (Aspiring/Auditing) verified by third-party certification bodies; and Level 3 (Benchmarked Best Practices) certified by accredited bodies to meet international standards.

Implementation will be managed by the Central Coffee Research Institute, which operates under the Coffee Board and is recognised as one of the oldest public coffee research institutions globally.

The standards address environmental, social and governance aspects of sustainable coffee farming and incorporate disclosure requirements for stakeholders, the board said.

Stakeholders can send comments until October 24 via email to dirresh@gmail.com with a copy to drccri2022@gmail.com.

The Coffee Board said the initiative aims to position Indian coffee as a global sustainability benchmark while enhancing marketability for producers and supporting the long-term viability of coffee farming communities.