Coffee Day Enterprises narrows Q4 loss to Rs 114.16 crore, revenue up 7%

New Delhi: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd has reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 114.16 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

It had reported a loss of Rs 296.40 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) on Thursday.

Its revenue from operations grew 7 per cent to Rs 268.03 crore in the March quarter of FY25. The same stood at Rs 250.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of CDEL were Rs 313.54 in the March quarter, up 24 per cent.

CDEL's total income, which includes other income, rose 8.35 per cent to Rs 279.23 crore during the period under review.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, CDEL also reduced its net loss to Rs 143.20 crore against Rs 307.43 crore a year ago.

In FY25, CDEL's total consolidated income was marginally up to Rs 1,125.64 crore.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 31.77 apiece on the BSE, down 3.23 per cent.