Coffee Day Global loss widens to Rs 6 cr in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Coffee Day Global, which operates popular café chain Café Coffee Day, has reported widening of its losses to Rs 6.18 crore during the September quarter even as its net revenue went up 5.6 per cent to Rs 274.18 crore.

The company had reported a net revenue of Rs 259.64 crore, and its loss after tax was at Rs 5.48 crore in the year-ago period, according to the regulatory filing by Coffee Day Global's parent entity Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Its average sales per day (ASPD) was marginally up to Rs 21,168 on year-on-year basis, in comparison to Rs 21,038 a year ago.

Sequentially, ASPD was up 2.02 per cent from Rs 20,747 recorded in the June quarter.

Besides, the total store count of Cafe Coffee Day has gone down to 423 in the September quarter from 440 in the year-ago quarter.

Cafe Coffee Day vending machine count has gone up to 55,733 in the September quarter, 1.5 per cent higher than 54,912 in the year-ago period and 55,189 in the preceding June quarter.

The parent entity, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), reported widening of net loss to Rs 15.70 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It had reported a loss of Rs 4.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

Revenue from operations of CDEL was up 3.78 per cent to Rs 279.53 crore during the quarter under review.

