Coforge expands collaboration with Microsoft to drive developer productivity

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Coforge Limited, a digital services and solutions provider, has enhanced its collaboration with Microsoft to bring AI-integrated developer productivity solutions to its engineering services including legacy application modernisation and for new code development for clients.

Under this association, Coforge has trained over 10,000-plus developers on GitHub Copilot, built AI tools leveraging GitHub Copilot to forward engineer legacy applications to modern technology codes and engaged with clients in the use of GitHub Copilot in different development ecosystems across industries.

"Coforge enhances collaboration with Microsoft to boost developer productivity," the company said in a release.

**** * Rapido inks pact with Azad Foundation, Sakha Consulting Wings to promote job opportunities for women Rapido has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Azad Foundation and Sakha Consulting Wings, outlining commitments to train underprivileged women in driving skills and to provide them with job opportunities.

Rapido said through this partnership, it is committed to creating job opportunities for women drivers, ensuring a fixed monthly earning opportunities up to Rs 25,000 for female 'captains', and promoting long-term financial stability.

"With a vision to build a sustainable fleet of over 2 lakh women captains across the country within the next three years, Rapido has taken a significant step forward by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two...establishments — Azad Foundation and Sakha Consulting Wings," Rapido said.

Azad Foundation is a NGO focused on empowering women through skill education, mentorship, and policy engagement. Its mission is to enhance employability, promote lifelong learning, and facilitate access to sustainable livelihoods.

Sakha Consulting Wings, a social enterprise, amplifies this mission by offering safe transport solutions for women and creating employment opportunities as professional drivers, advancing gender equality in the process, the release said.