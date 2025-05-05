Coforge posts 16.5% rise in profit to Rs 261 cr in Q4

New Delhi: IT solutions firm Coforge on Monday reported a 16.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 261 crore in the March quarter.

It had posted a net profit (attributable to owners of Coforge Ltd) of Rs 224 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 47 per cent year-on-year to reach Rs 3,410 crore, against Rs 2,318 crore in Q4 FY24.

Seen sequentially, profit and revenue rose 21 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively.

The firm's order intake in Q4 FY25 stood at USD 2.1 billion. It signed five large deals during the quarter, across North America, the UK, and APAC.

For the full fiscal year, profit saw a marginal increase, from Rs 808 crore in FY24 to Rs 812 crore in FY25.

Revenue in FY25 climbed 33.7 per cent to Rs 12,051 crore in FY25, from Rs 9,009 crore in the previous fiscal year.

All financial figures are based on continuing operations -- excluding the AdvantageGo business that Coforge divested in April 2025.

"FY25 was an exceptional year where the firm grew 32 per cent in CC terms -- driven by 14 large deals and broad-based growth in all of our verticals and geo-based businesses.

"The USD 1.56 billion TCV deal signed in Q4, a 47.7 per cent YoY increase in the order executable book for next twelve months, and a growing large deals pipeline positions us well for strong growth in FY26," said Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Coforge.

Coforge's total employee count stands at 33,497.

The Coforge board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share. The record date for this payout will be May 12, 2025.

Shares of Coforge settled 1.51 per cent higher at Rs 7,499.10 apiece on the BSE on Monday.