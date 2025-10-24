Coforge Q2 profit vaults 86 pc to Rs 376 cr on continued momentum on large deals

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Coforge on Friday posted an 86 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter to about Rs 376 crore, as the IT services and solutions firm cited "continued momentum" on large deals, with five such contracts signed during the just-ended quarter.

The revenue from operations was at Rs 3985.7 crore in the second quarter of FY2025-26, up by 31.7 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

Net profit stood at Rs 375.8 crore, up 86 on a year-on-year basis, and 18.4 per cent higher sequentially.

The EBIT margin at 14 per cent was up 251 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 240 bps year-on-year.

The Board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, and the record date for this payout will be October 31, 2025, the company said.

"The 8.1 per cent sequential INR growth in Q2, a next twelve-month signed order book which is 26.7 per cent higher YoY, a sales execution engine that signed 14 large deals last year and has already closed 10 large deals in the firsthalf of this year, an EBIT margin expansion of 250 bps QoQ, coupled with one of the lowest employee attrition rates across the industry are all pointers to what we believe will be an exceptional fiscal’26," Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Coforge said in the earnings release.

Coforge remain commited to turning in the ninth consecutive year of sustained and robust growth despitethe uncertain macros, he added. PTI MBI MBI MR