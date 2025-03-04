Coforge, Sabre Corp enter into 13-year partnership deal valued at USD 1.56 billion

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) IT solutions firm Coforge has entered into a 13-year partnership with travel technology company Sabre Corporation, according to a regulatory filing.

The agreement, valued at about USD 1.56 billion (about Rs 13,607 crore), will see Coforge as a key partner in helping Sabre speed up product development and launch AI solutions.

"2025 is a pivotal year for Sabre. Laser focus, ruthless prioritisation and key technology investments have positioned us to intensify innovation and reinforce our pursuit of being the most valued global technology platform in travel.

"Sabre is in an advantaged position to pioneer, build, and deploy the next generation of solutions alongside our continuously expanding travel marketplace, and we look forward to Coforge's partnership in expediting the process," said Kurt Ekert, CEO and President of Sabre.