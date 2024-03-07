Coforge’s new tool Orion to automate calls using Gen-AI

New Delhi: Digital services and solutions provider Coforge Ltd on Thursday said its Generative AI-based self-service solution will automate calls with artificial intelligence to optimise businesses.

The new tool, Coforge Orion automates both outbound and inbound calls, allowing it to proactively engage customers, provide intelligent responses to inquiries, and autonomously take necessary actions, exceeding the capabilities of traditional automation, the company said in a statement.

“Coforge Orion is a sophisticated and enterprise-grade AI platform built for bi-directional human-like conversations to support sales, marketing, and customer service,” said Vic Gupta, Executive Vice President, Coforge.

“It can make automated outbound calls to prospects by dynamically generating voice conversations using large language models and can handle inbound inquiries using generative AI capabilities of speech-to-text and text-to-speech,” Gupta added.

With Coforge Orion, customers can engage with intelligent virtual agents 24X7, overcome language barriers with multilingual support, and enjoy seamless interactions through familiar channels like WhatsApp and SMS, the company said.