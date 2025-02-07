Cognida.ai raises USD 15 million from Nexus Venture Partners

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Enterprise AI solutions provider Cognida.ai on Friday said it has raised USD 15 million (around Rs 131 crore) in Series A funding led by Nexus Venture Partners.

The funding will accelerate the Chicago-based firm's implementation model through an expanded AI solution library across key industries, development of its agentic AI platform Zuno, and targeted go-to-market strategies to broaden its customer base and workforce growth, a company statement said.

While 87 per cent of enterprises are investing in artificial intelligence, only 20 per cent successfully deploy solutions into production, Cognida.ai founder and CEO Feroze Mohammed said.

"Enterprise AI adoption has reached its tipping point...We are uniquely positioned to close the divide between ambition and achievement in integrating AI into everyday business processes.

"This investment validates our approach of delivering measurable ROI (return on investment) through practical AI solutions, leading the next wave of AI services companies," he said.

With offices in Silicon Valley and Hyderabad, Cognida.ai serves clients across manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and technology sectors.

Cognida.ai claims to reduce AI implementation time from 8 months to 12 weeks, making AI adoption predictable and profitable. PTI ANK ANK SHW