Cognizant appoints six female senior vice presidents

New Delhi: Cognizant on Wednesday announced the appointment of six female senior vice presidents, as the IT company underlined its commitment to diversity, including in leadership positions.

CEO Ravi Kumar S who joined Cognizant in January 2023, has continued to share the importance of cultivating a diverse organisation "one that reflects the world in which we live", the company said.

Ravi Kumar "shared with all associates six key appointments of women leaders, both promotions and new hires to Senior Vice President roles".

He stated, “these announcements are something we should collectively celebrate. Advancing diversity must be systemic, woven into everything we do starting with how we recruit and hire, develop, promote, engage and retain talent."

Elisa de Rocca-Serra has been promoted to SVP, EMEA General Counsel and Contract Lifecycle Risk Management (CLRM), while Thea Hayden is now the SVP, Global Marketing.

Patricia (Trish) Hunter-Dennehy was promoted to SVP, Healthcare Provider/Payor Business Unit; Archana Ramanakumar rejoined Cognizant as SVP, Industry Solutions Group (ISG), while Sandra Natardonato joined Cognizant as SVP, Partnerships and Alliances.

Sailaja Josyula was also promoted and is now the SVP, Intuitive Operations & Automation (IOA) for the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI) industry for the commercial markets in North America as well as global delivery.