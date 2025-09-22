Cognizant appoints Thirumala Arohi as Chief Learning Officer

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) IT major Cognizant has appointed Thirumala Arohi as Chief Learning Officer.

He will be reporting to Kathy Diaz, Chief People Officer at Cognizant, sources said.

Arohi comes with over three decades of experience, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Head of Education, Training and Assessment, and Learning Platforms at Bengaluru headquartered IT services company Infosys.

At Cognizant, he will be responsible for the entire learning ecosystem, reimagining learning programmes and platforms, exploring upskilling models and strategic partnerships. He will drive thought leadership that shapes the global narrative on talent, technology, and the future of work, sources added.

He is recognised for his leadership in building scalable learning ecosystems and driving innovation in digital education.

"His earlier roles in delivery leadership provide him with a unique, business-centric perspective on how learning directly enables performance, growth, and strategic outcomes," sources added.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment in Cognizant's journey to take enterprise learning to the 'next level' and redefine the future of work in the age of AI.

He will lead Cognizant's global learning and development function. PTI MBI HVA