Cognizant CEO meets Odisha CM, discusses development of firm's biggest campus in India

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday to discuss the development of the American IT firm's biggest campus in India in the state, a statement said.

At the meeting, Majhi said the state government would allot land in Bhubaneswar city for development of the Cognizant campus and provide all support, it said.

"Both discussed on developing Cognizant campus in Bhubaneswar as its biggest centre in India," it added.

Ravi Kumar S, who is of Odisha origin, was in Bhubaneswar to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention.

He expressed happiness over the growth of the firm's existing centre in Bhubaneswar, and exuded confidence that it would grow further in the next five years, the statement said.

The CM sought his cooperation for bringing more investments in the IT sector in Odisha, and he assured all help, it said.

Majhi congratulated him for his success and the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman being conferred on him. PTI AAM AAM SOM