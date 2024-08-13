Cognizant inaugurates its first facility in Indore

Indore, Aug 13 (PTI) Expanding its footprint in India, Global IT services firm Cognizant on Tuesday launched its first centre in Madhya Pradesh.

The centre, spread over 46,000 square feet in Indore, was inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

"The 21st century is the century of intellectual property, which will make its mark in the world on the basis of information technology and artificial intelligence (AI)," Yadav said at the inauguration ceremony.

He said that due to its intellectual prowess, India has had great recognition across the world for centuries and promoting the intellectual property of the information technology sector in the country is the need of the hour.

More than 1,500 employment opportunities are going to be created through Cognizant in Indore, and the number can reach 20,000 in the future, the chief minister told reporters after the inauguration ceremony.

Surya Gummadi, EVP of Cognizant and President of Cognizant Americas, was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

"Indore will seamlessly integrate into our existing delivery network across India, focus on innovative solutions for our global clients, create new opportunities for local talent and bring our offices closer to where our associates live," Gummadi said.

Located at Brilliant Titanium in the heart of Indore city, the new centre has a seating capacity of 500 and can accommodate up to 1,250 associates in a hybrid work model.

In addition to Indore, the company has a presence in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mangaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. PTI HWP MAS BAL BAL BAL