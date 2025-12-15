Cognizant launches cyber defence centre in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Cognizant on Monday launched a cyber defence centre in Bengaluru, a key hub in its global CDC network, and the largest facility geared to deliver advanced AI-led platform-centric cybersecurity managed services, engineering and transformation services to clients worldwide.

At the Bengaluru CDC, specialists aim to provide round-the-clock monitoring and rapid response to security incidents, supporting clients across diverse industries and geographies, the IT firm said in a release.

The centre has an integrated threat research lab, backed by strategic alliances with leading technology companies.

"Cybersecurity is entering a new era where hyper-connected enterprises and AI-driven threats outpace traditional defenses," Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant noted.

The new cyber defence centre underlines the company's focus on delivering intelligence-led cybersecurity engineering and operation services that help enable clients to predict, prevent and mitigate advanced cybersecurity threats, Kumar said.

To support a steady pipeline of skilled talent, the centre has partnered with leading academic institutions to train next-generation cybersecurity professionals.

"Through its global network of cyber defence centres, Cognizant is expanding its capabilities aiming to deliver comprehensive enterprise cybersecurity services, assisting clients build risk resilience while advancing innovation in cyber defense strategies," the release added.