Cognizant names Jatin Dalal as Chief Financial Officer

New Delhi, Sept 28 (PTI) IT services company Cognizant on Thursday announced the appointment of former Wipro executive Jatin Dalal as its new Chief Financial Officer.

In a statement, Cognizant said the appointment is expected to be effective in December 2023.

Dalal will report to Cognizant's Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S, and oversee, among other responsibilities, the company's worldwide financial planning and analysis, accounting and controllership, tax, treasury and internal audit, corporate development, investor relations and enterprise risk management functions.

"Dalal will succeed Jan Siegmund, who, as previously disclosed, intends to retire in early 2024," the company said.

Upon Dalal's taking over the role of CFO, Siegmund will remain with the company as a non-executive officer and special advisor to support an orderly transition.

"Jatin is a highly experienced technology services CFO with a proven track record of financial and operational success in a complex and quickly evolving industry," Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer said.

He exuded confidence that Dalal will help Cognizant achieve its goals as the company continues to focus on driving revenue growth.

Dalal has extensive executive-level financial expertise from complex, multinational organizations. He joins Cognizant from Bengaluru-headquartered IT services giant Wipro where he had served as CFO since April 2015 and assumed additional responsibilities as President beginning in December 2019.

Previously, he was CFO of Wipro's Global IT Business from 2011 to 2015 in Bengaluru, and prior to that served as Wipro's UK Head of Finance for the Europe region and as the Global Finance Head for the company's Energy and Utilities, Health Care, and Manufacturing business units. PTI MBI MR