Cognizant names Rajesh Varrier as India CMD as Nambiar resigns to join Nasscom

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) IT major Cognizant on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rajesh Varrier as global head of operations and India Chairman and Managing Director, following the resignation of Rajesh Nambiar, who is set to take over as Nasscom president.

Varrier’s responsibilities will include operations, delivery excellence, workforce planning, India leadership council, expansion and other key responsibilities, Cognizant said in a release.

He will provide regional leadership for Cognizant's India-based employees with a strong emphasis on driving company transformation programmes, and representing the company as it executes its growth plan across the country, the IT major said.

"Cognizant today announced the appointment of Rajesh Varrier as Global Head of Operations, effective September 2, 2024. Additionally, he will be appointed as Chairman & Managing Director, India, assuming the role on October 1, 2024, as Rajesh Nambiar leaves Cognizant to become president of Nasscom," the company said.

Varrier will be an Executive Vice President of Cognizant, reporting to Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant's Chief Executive Officer.

Varrier will be based in Bangalore, India.

"Prior to joining Cognizant, Varrier served as EVP, Head of Global Services and Infosys Americas, as well as Global Head of Infosys’ Digital and Microsoft businesses," the release said.

He also previously served as SVP of Digital Experience for the Microsoft business at Infosys. Before joining Infosys, Varrier was CIO and Digital officer for Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance and founder of the analytics firm Activecubes.

He holds an undergraduate degree in Physics and a post-graduate degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai.

"Rajesh Varrier is a respected, experienced executive whose operational rigour and entrepreneurial spirit aligns well with Cognizant. As we drive further operational excellence, efficiency and a sharp focus on execution into our business model, this role is a natural orchestration point for our India-based operations," Ravi Kumar S said.

He added that the job of India Chair is deeply important to Cognizant culture.

"...my years of working with Rajesh Varrier gives me great confidence that together, with our growing leadership team in India, we can continue to build upon our already strong foundation to be the employer of choice in India," Kumar added. PTI MBI MBI BAL BAL