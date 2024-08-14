Cognizant opens new campus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (PTI) IT major Cognizant opened its new campus here on Wednesday which is expected to create about 15,000 new jobs.

The new centre, spread across nearly one million sq ft, was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who assured all support to the company for its expansion and growth.

A company official said 3,46,000 employees work globally of which 70 per cent (2,40,000) are in India of which about 57,000 are in Hyderabad as on date.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said the new facility will soon make Hyderabad the largest presence for Cognizant in India.

Reddy, who returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday after a tour of US and South Korea, said he met the Cognizant team in the US and assured 100 per cent support to Cognizant for all growth plans.

The CM thanked the company for spending substantially on CSR activities for various good causes.

"This new facility will soon make Hyderabad the largest presence for Cognizant in India. I hope you will soon grow so big you will have one lakh employees in Hyderabad," he said.

Noting that his government plans to develop a 'fourth city' on city outskirts, after Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad, he wished that Cognizant should have a presence in the planned city which he described as the 'future city'.