Cognizant profit rises 18.7 pc to USD 648 mn in Dec qtr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) US-based IT major Cognizant, which has a substantial number of employees in India, on Wednesday reported about 18.7 per cent increase in net income to USD 648 million in the December quarter.

Cognizant, which follows a January-December financial year, had posted a net income of USD 546 million in the year-ago period.

The company's Q4 2025 revenue came in line with estimates at USD 5,333 million, increasing 4.9 per cent year-on-year from USD 5,082 million in Q4, 2024.

For the full year (2025), the Nasdaq-listed IT services firm's revenue rose 7 per cent to USD 21.10 billion.

Giving its guidance for the full-year of 2026, Cognizant said it expects revenues of USD 22.14-22.66 billion, a growth of 4.9-7.4 per cent (4-6.5 per cent in constant currency).

For the first quarter of 2026, revenue is expected to be in the range of USD 5.36-5.44 billion, growth of 4.8-6.3 per cent (2.7-4.2 per cent in constant currency).

The company exuded confidence that the foundation built over the last three years positions it well to carry the momentum in the coming years.

"I am deeply grateful to our over 350,000 employees who helped make 2025 a defining year for Cognizant in which we put our AI builder strategy in motion and returned to the 'winner's circle' two years ahead of the target we set at our Investor Day. We have invested in our talent, strengthened our partnership ecosystem and advanced our AI platforms to help clients scale AI across the enterprise," Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said.

These investments, he noted, helped Cognizant sign 28 large deals in 2025, with large deal TCV growth of nearly 50 per cent year-on-year.

"We are confident that the foundation we built over the last three years positions us well to carry this momentum in the years ahead," Kumar asserted.

Fourth quarter bookings included 12 large deals, which are deals with a total contract value of USD 100 million or greater, including two mega deals (deals with a total contract value of USD 500 million or greater), according to a company statement.

Cognizant's total employee count as of December 31, 2025, was 351,600, an increase of 1,800 from September 30, 2025 and 14,800 from December 31, 2024.

The company repurchased 4.3 million shares for USD 325 million during the fourth quarter under its share repurchase program.

For the full year, the company repurchased 17.4 million shares for USD 1.3 billion under the program. As of December 31, 2025, there was USD 1.9 billion remaining under the share repurchase authorisation.

"In 2026, (the company) expect to return USD 1.6 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, including USD 1 billion of share repurchases," Cognizant said. PTI ANK MBI TRB