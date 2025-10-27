Cognizant, Rubrik team up to deliver business resilience-as-a-service

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) IT services company Cognizant has announced an expanded partnership with Rubrik, the security and AI operations firm, to provide Business Resilience-as-a-Service (BRaaS) for mutual customers, according to a release.

The global offering is geared to help enterprises quickly recover from cyber incidents and ransomware attacks, while aligning recovery objectives to critical business outcomes.

As the global AI market continues its rapid expansion, organisations are increasingly adopting advanced AI technologies to drive innovation, efficiency and competitive advantage, transforming the density, diversity and distribution of IT infrastructure, the release said.

As data and infrastructure expand to support AI workloads, the attack surface expands significantly, it said, adding that the evolving landscape demands a more resilient approach to safeguard critical data, especially as the frequency and sophistication of ransomware attacks continue to rise.

Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman, and Co-founder of Rubrik, said: "Bringing together Rubrik's AI and security platform with Cognizant's global delivery scale, our joint customers can quickly recover from cyber incidents with confidence - all with a flexible, consumption-based model." By aligning recovery objectives with critical business outcomes, this joint offering aims to enable organisations to withstand disruptions, minimise downtime even in the face of sophisticated cyberattacks.

Enterprises operate in an environment where cyber threats, compliance demands, and AI-driven change are all converging, Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, observed.

"Through our partnership with Rubrik, we're helping clients move from reactive recovery to proactive resilience. Cognizant's cloud and infrastructure domain knowledge, deep industry expertise, and cross technology stack integration, alongside Rubrik's leading security platform, enable organisations to protect their most valuable data assets and accelerate growth securely in the AI era," he added. PTI MBI SHW