Cognizant to deploy 1,000 context engineers to industrialise agentic AI

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) IT company Cognizant has announced a strategic initiative to industrialise 'agentic AI' across enterprises by deploying 1,000 context engineers over the next year, according to a release.

The move marks an important investment in the emerging discipline of context engineering, which is essential to enabling AI agents to reason, act, and adapt in alignment with enterprise goals, the company release said.

As part of this initiative, Cognizant is partnering with Workfabric AI, the company building the context engine for enterprise AI.

Cognizant's 1,000 context engineers will be powered by Workfabric AI's ContextFabric platform, which transforms the organisational DNA of enterprises (how their teams work, including their workflows, data, rules, and processes) into actionable context for AI agents, the release added.

Every technology shift creates a services shift, said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant.

In the microprocessor era, the lever was code. In the cloud era, it was workload migration, while in the LLM era, the lever is context, he pointed out.

"Cognizant's deep expertise in engineering, operations, and industry domains positions us to create unique value. By training 1,000 context engineers and equipping them with Workfabric AI's ContextFabric platform, we are helping our clients move beyond experimentation toward scalable AI adoption," said Ravi Kumar S, who has been named to TIME100 AI 2025 list, that recognises 100 most influential people shaping the future of AI.

The TIME 100 AI list highlights the most influential leaders, thinkers, scientists, and policymakers across various fields shaping today's AI landscape.

In a release on Thursday, Cognizant had said that under Kumar's leadership, Cognizant pledged USD 1 billion in 2023 to accelerate enterprise AI.

Kumar also recently initiated the world's largest vibe coding event among Cognizant employees to drive AI literacy at all levels.

"The event led to a Guinness world records title for the most participants in an online generative AI hackathon. More than 30,000 prototype projects were produced by more than 53,000 employees across 40 countries who took part in harnessing AI to meet the growing opportunities the AI economy will create," the release on Thursday had said.