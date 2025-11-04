Cognizant using Anthropic's Claude to scale enterprise AI outcomes; drive internal AI transformation

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Cognizant is leveraging Anthropic's 'Claude' to help its enterprise customers and internal teams move from AI experimentation to scaled business outcomes, the Nasdaq-listed IT firm said on Tuesday.

Cognizant will also provide Claude up to 350,000 associates across key corporate functions, engineering, and delivery teams, and use 'Claude Code' to accelerate coding tasks, testing, documentation and DevOps workflows.

According to a release, Cognizant will use Claude models and agentic tooling in its platforms to help clients modernise and scale AI adoption.

"Cognizant is now using Anthropic's Claude, one of the world's most powerful family of large language models (LLMs), to help its enterprise customers and internal teams move from AI experimentation to scaled business outcomes," the release said.

This brings together the Claude family of models and agentic tooling with Cognizant's engineering platforms and industry blueprints to help deliver measurable impact at enterprise scale, the release added.

Cognizant plans to align its software engineering and platform offerings with Anthropic capabilities, including Claude for Enterprise, Claude Code, the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

This will enable clients can integrate AI with existing data and applications, drive multi-step work with human oversight, and more effectively manage performance, risk and spend, the release added. PTI MBI TRB