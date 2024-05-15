COGOS names new co-founder, CTO

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Tech-logistics startup COGOS on Wednesday announced Katta Prasad as its new Co-Founder and elevated Goutham BV as its Chief Technology Officer from the position of VP technology.

Prasad joined the company last year as its Chief Operating Officer with a position on the COGOS board as well, the company said in a statement.

The domestic city logistics market is pegged at an estimated USD 60 billion in the current year and is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5 per cent during the forecast period, COGOS said.

The move to strengthen the leadership team at the company signifies a strategic step towards further cementing the company's presence in the city logistics, it said. PTI IAS TRB