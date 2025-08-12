Cohance Lifesciences announces USD 10 mn investment in US-based arm

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Cohance Lifesciences on Tuesday announced a strategic investment of USD 10 million (around Rs 87.6 crore) to expand bioconjugation capabilities at its US-based subsidiary, NJ Bio.

The investment advances Cohance's global expansion in niche technology-led modalities, enhancing its ability to support innovators from early development through late-phase clinical supply, the company said in a statement.

The common good manufacturing practices (cGMP) compliant bioconjugation suite at NJ Bio's Princeton, New Jersey, facility significantly strengthens the company's capabilities to deliver fully integrated Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) solutions, it added.

"The investment ... strengthening our footprint in the rapidly growing ADC space. By integrating payload-linker development and bioconjugation capabilities under one roof, NJ Bio will be well-positioned to support accelerated development timelines and help bring life-saving therapies to patients faster," Vivek Sharma, Executive Chairman, Cohance Lifesciences, said.

In a separate statement, Cohance announced a Rs 23 crore investment and significant progress on its new oligonucleotide building block manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

"Together, these investments form part of Cohance's planned capacity expansion program across high-growth modalities, enhancing its ability to serve global innovators from early development to commercial supply," the company said.

Cohance Lifesciences, formerly Suven Pharmaceuticals, is an innovator-focused global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), formed through the merger of Cohance Life Sciences into Suven Pharmaceuticals. PTI MSS MR