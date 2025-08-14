CoinDCX to spend Rs 10 crore for crypto education in India

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Crypto exchange platform CoinDCX on Thursday said it has rolled out a nationwide financial literacy initiative with an investment of Rs 10 crore to empower every Indian with the knowledge to participate in the rapidly growing digital asset economy.

"India is already the world's leader in crypto adoption, driven by a surge in retail participation and a growing wave of equity traders exploring digital assets. However, myths, misinformation, and lack of credible knowledge still hold back many potential investors. CoinDCX's new initiative aims to bridge this gap, ensuring that the country's adoption story is built on a foundation of awareness and informed decision-making," CoinDCX founding partner Mridul Gupta told PTI.

The company offers courses on cryptocurrency in partnership with educational institutions that specialise in imparting education on equity markets, at no cost, he said.

CoinDCX will roll out free programmes, workshops, and multilingual learning resources to demystify crypto and blockchain technology, he added.

"There are regulations in Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Korea, Indonesia and Australia. So we see regulations happening in India as well, but it will take some time. I don't see it happening in six to nine months, but post that, we definitely see activities happening. Once the regulations are implemented, the understanding about crypto will also increase rapidly in India," Gupta said. PTI SM MR