Coir Board employee's death: Panel to probe harassment allegations against officials

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The MSME Ministry has constituted a three-member committee to probe allegations against senior Coir Board officials after the death of a 56-year-old woman employee in Kochi.

The family of Jolly Madhu, Section Officer, Coir Board, Kochi, has alleged that workplace harassment led to her illness and subsequent death.

The panel will look into the allegations being levelled against the officials and submit the report within 15 days.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry of MSME that certain allegations are being raised at various forums against the senior officials of Coir Board for circumstances leading to sad demise of Jolly Madhu, Section Officer, Coir Board, Kochi due to illness in the hospital," the MSME Ministry said in a post on X.

A three-member Committee has been constituted by the Ministry of MSME to look into the allegations being levelled against the officials

Jolly Madhu (56), a Section Officer at the Coir Board and a resident of Vennala, passed away at a private hospital, where she had been undergoing treatment for a cerebral hemorrhage, according to hospital sources.

Lalichan, a relative of the deceased, told the media that she had faced severe workplace harassment.

