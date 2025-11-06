Colab Platforms looks to boost position in AI sector, plans new search engine

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Colab Platforms on Thursday said it looks to strengthen its position in the country's rapidly growing USD 4.2 billion artificial intelligence market and plans to launch an AI-powered search engine.

The company said that it aims to make advanced intelligence tools available to a broader audience by combining advanced AI-powered search capabilities with localised accessibility.

The company said its AI-powered search engine combines the intelligence of multiple AI models with the real-time, fact-based nature of a search engine.

The platform caters to professionals, researchers, and enterprises, enabling intelligent comparisons across top AI models for more informed, data-driven decisions, it said, adding that the upcoming launch follows the company’s recent decision to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary, Colab Intelligence Pvt Ltd, focused on advancing AI innovation.

India's artificial intelligence market, currently valued at over USD 4.2 billion, is projected to grow to nearly USD 17 billion by 2030, Colab Platform said. PTI HG MR