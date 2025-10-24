Colab Platforms sets up unit to foray into semiconductor manufacturing, OSAT sector

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Colab Platforms on Friday said it is incorporating a wholly-owned subsidiary, Colab Semiconductor Pvt Ltd, to enter India's rapidly expanding semiconductor manufacturing and OSAT industry.

This expansion will complement Colab Platform's portfolio, which includes recent ventures in artificial intelligence, blockchain, e-sports, fintech, and drone technologies, positioning the company as a multi-sector technology powerhouse, the technology company said in an exchange filing.

India's semiconductor market presents an unprecedented investment opportunity, projected to grow from USD 52 billion in 2024-25 to USD 108 billion by 2030, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent, the company said.

"Colab Platform's entry into semiconductor manufacturing and OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) segment aligns perfectly with its broader mission to participate in strategic, high-growth technology sectors that shape the future of digital economies," Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Ltd, said.

The move is expected to unlock multi-decade growth potential, strengthen India's technology sovereignty, and create significant enterprise value as the semiconductor ecosystem evolves, Singh said.

This strategic move follows the company's recent establishment of "Colab Intelligence Private Limited" for artificial intelligence operations, he added.