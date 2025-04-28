Colab Platforms starts Rs 25 cr accelerator prog to boost sports-tech innovation

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Colab Platforms Ltd on Monday said it has launched a Rs 25 crore Sports-Tech Growth Accelerator Programme that will identify, support, and scale early-stage ventures across critical areas of sports innovation.

Set up under the Colab’s newly established Sports Innovation Division, the Accelerator will serve as a launchpad for founders reimagining the future of sports—from performance tech and esports to fan engagement, athlete development, and gamified fitness, the company said in a statement.

The accelerator will offer capital as well as a robust ecosystem to founders to drive expansion and growth, the sports technology solutions provider stated.

The selected startups will also gain opportunities to pilot their solutions within Colab’s own ecosystem, which includes sports leagues, teams, events, and commerce platforms.

With this Growth Accelerator, we are not just funding ideas but building an innovation engine for India's sports future, Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited.