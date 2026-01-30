New Delhi (PTI): FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd has reported a marginal growth of 0.3 per cent in its net profit at Rs 323.86 crore for December quarter FY26 due to the impact of regulatory changes, including the introduction of Labour Codes.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 322.78 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the oral hygiene products maker.

Sales were up 1.42 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,472.92 crore in December quarter FY26.

The company maintained a robust gross margin profile for the quarter, driven by strict financial discipline through the funding the growth programme.

"Q3 FY26 margin was at 69.7 per cent, ahead of the trailing quarter by +50 basis points. The net profit growth was after the impact of regulatory changes, including the introduction of the new Labour Codes and Inverted Duty structure related charge due to GST changes," Managing Director & CEO Prabha Narasimhan said in the earnings statement.

Total expenses in December quarter were up 3 per cent to Rs 1,081.32 crore.

"In the third quarter, our business saw a return to growth, driven by early positive signs in our core portfolio and sustained strong performance in the premium segment. Both urban and rural trade channels experienced improved momentum throughout the quarter, indicating a recovery following the disruption caused by the implementation of revised GST rates," she said.

CPIL's total income, including other income, in the quarter was Rs 1,525.41 crore, up 2.9 per cent year-on-year.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 2,102.20 apiece on BSE, down 0.46 per cent.