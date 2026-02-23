Colgate-Palmolive partners Haryana govt for oral health education in schools

Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited on Monday said it has partnered with the Haryana government for providing oral health education to 57 lakh school children across the state.

The programme, Bright Smiles, Bright Futures (BSBF), reaches over 10 million children annually across various states, the company said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the collaboration will help promote preventive oral hygiene practices among students and support their overall development.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Managing Director and CEO Prabha Narasimhan said the partnership marks a shift from awareness to large-scale action by embedding preventive oral care within the state's educational framework.

The programme will include structured in-person learning sessions conducted by trained facilitators, awareness on proper brushing techniques, timely toothbrush replacement, nutrition guidance and tobacco prevention.

Every participating school will have an Oral Health Board to reinforce daily hygiene habits, while teachers will receive training modules on basic oral health practices.

Students will also be given take-home dental kits and brushing calendars to encourage family participation in maintaining oral hygiene.

Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Director-ESG and Communications at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said early preventive education creates lasting behavioural change, with children acting as ambassadors of healthy habits within their families.

The company said the Bright Smiles, Bright Futures programme has benefited over 195 million children in India and more than 2 billion children and their families globally since its inception.