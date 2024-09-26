Collective efforts needed from Goa's youth to promote new avenues of tourism: CM Sawant

Panaji, Sep 26 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday emphasised that collective efforts were required from the youth to promote new avenues of tourism in the coastal state.

He was speaking at a gathering of Yuva Tourism Clubs near Panaji organised on the eve of World Tourism Day, which is celebrated on September 27.

More than 1,000 students and youth representatives from various educational institutions across the state participated in the meet.

Besides Sawant, state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte was prominent among those present on the occasion.

The event brought together students and representatives from various educational institutions to explore new tourism opportunities, regenerative practices, and the vital role of youth in shaping the future of tourism in Goa.

Regenerative tourism seeks to leave a positive impact, contributing to the well-being of destinations and fostering resilience.

Addressing the gathering, Sawant insisted Yuva Clubs will play a crucial role in integrating Goan manpower into the hospitality sector, a key source of revenue and employment generation for the tiny coastal state.

"Collective efforts were essential from the youth of Goa to promote new avenues of tourism, including sustainable, wellness, adventure, and spiritual tourism," he maintained.

Sawant emphasised Goa needs young ambassadors to establish the state as a premier destination for responsible and meaningful travel experiences, ultimately aiming to create a lasting legacy for future generations.

The chief minister said the youth will have numerous job opportunities in the tourism sector in the coming years.

"Yuva Tourism Clubs serve as a valuable platform for school and college students for skilling, reskilling, and upskilling and to prepare them for exploring opportunities available in the sector," he maintained.

Minister Khaunte expressed confidence the youth will play a vital role in shaping the future of tourism.

"Yuva Tourism Clubs draw inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which means 'the world is one family'. This ethos promotes unity and peace through tourism. As India's tourism landscape evolves, it presents a golden opportunity for everyone to become global ambassadors," he said.

Director of Tourism Suneel Anchipaka said Goa is proud to be India's first state to implement regenerative tourism, focusing on environmental restoration, community empowerment, and cultural preservation. PTI RPS RSY