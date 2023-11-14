Colliers facilitates agri startup Ninjacart in taking 1,037 desks on lease in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Agri startup Ninjacart has taken 1,037 desks on lease in Bengaluru from co-working operator IndiQube.

In a statement, real estate consultant Colliers India on Tuesday said that it facilitated leasing of 1,037-seater premium managed workspace for Ninjacart at IndiQube's facility in Bengaluru.

According to Vestian, flexible office space operators currently have a portfolio of 53.4 million square feet and the number is projected to grow 52 per cent by 2025 to 81 million square feet on rising demand from corporates.

In its recent report 'Flexing the Workspace-Back to Office', Vestian highlighted that over 7.6 lakh seats are available with flexible space operators spread across more than 1,000 centres in India.

There are 50 major flexible space operators. The top 10 players hold 84 per cent of the total flexible office space portfolio, the consultant had said.

Vestian report mentioned that flexible office spaces broadly include dedicated desks, hot desking, co-working spaces, and serviced and managed office spaces. While co-working centres are at the most flexible end of the spectrum, managed offices would be at the less flexible end.

WeWork India, Smartworks, Simpliwork Offices, Awfis, Table Space, Skootr, The Executive Centre, Urban Vault, IndiQube, Incuspaze, 91Springboard, 315Work Avenue, Akasa Coworking, The Office Pass, Avanta India and BHIVE Workspace are among major co-working players. PTI MJH HVA