Colliers India appoints Prafulla Agarwal as MD - Client Strategic Solutions

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Real estate consultant Colliers India on Monday said it has appointed Prafulla Agarwal as Managing Director, Client Strategic Solutions.

She has an experience of over three decades, having worked with major players in the real estate domain.

In a statement, Colliers India said the company is focused on expanding its services, venturing into new markets and making impactful strides in real estate & construction technology.

Based in Bengaluru, Agarwal will step into this new role created by the firm to primarily enhance and oversee strategic solutions and client engagement endeavours.

She will also play a significant role in providing strategic inputs on special assignments focused on technological advancements in the construction and real estate realm.